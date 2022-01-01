Motley Crue planning 2024 tour and potential Las Vegas residency

Mötley Crüe are plotting a 2024 US tour and have hinted at another Las Vegas residency.

Frontman Vince Neil - who is joined by drummer Tommy Lee, bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist Mick Mars in the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group - has revealed the foursome are planning a jaunt across America after their 'The Stadium Tour', which wrapped in Vegas last week.

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Vince said: "We're far from being over.

"When we come back in '24, we're going to do it all over again."

The 'Shout At the Devil' rockers previously had stints at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Sin City in 2012 and 2013.

And Vince, 61, says they haven't ruled out a return to the Vegas strip.

He said: "We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, 'Yeah, we're gonna do it.'

"We just have to look at some time in '24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back."

And while they aren't retiring from the road anytime soon, Vince insisted new music is not on the cards.

He told the publication before the final gig on September 9: "We are strictly a touring band.

"When you see this show at Allegiant, you’ll see why. You're going to see something that’s unbelievable, lights and lasers, three dancers. There are a lot of cool special effects, and a cool band putting on a rock show."

Mötley retired from touring in 2015 after their 'The End Tour' before reuniting three years later.

The band released three new songs - ‘Ride With The Devil’, ‘Crash And Burn’, and ‘Like A Virgin’ (Madonna cover) - for the soundtrack to the 2019 film adaptation of the band's biography, 'The Dirt', for Netflix.