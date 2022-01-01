Britney Spears: 'I probably won't perform again'

Britney Spears broke the news to fans that she'll “probably never perform again” in an Instagram post.



In a new message uploaded to the social media site, the pop superstar managed her follower’s expectations of ever seeing her onstage again.



Captioning a photo of herself nude from the back, she discussed her lack of control over her performances during her 13-year conservatorship. The legal arrangement came to an end in November.



Britney, 40, said her experience on tours had left her “traumatised”, including those with professional photographers.



“I’d rather quit s**t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life,” she wrote.



“Yes I’m p**sed as f**k and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point… kiss my God damn mother f**king ass.”