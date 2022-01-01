Ariana Grande plotting collaboration after Wicked

Ariana Grande is allegedly planning at least one collaboration after she wraps 'Wicked'.

The 29-year-old pop megastar is focusing on her big-screen adaptation of the Broadway classic, in which she will play Glinda the Good Witch.

The film is to be released in two parts in 2024 and 2025.

And Grammy winner Kali Uchis has claimed the '7 Rings' hitmaker has promised to hit the studio with her once she is finished with 'Wicked', suggesting it might be a little while yet until Ariana releases her follow-up to 2020's 'Positions'.

During a TikTok live-stream, Kali teased: “She’s not recording right now because working on her movie stuff; her play that she’s doing... She said that when she’s done with that, we are going to work. I’m excited for that.”

Ariana previously admitted her role as Glinda and her beauty brand REM Beauty are taking priority - with music taking a backseat for the time being.

She said in May: “This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans. Why not, you know? ... The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know, I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after 'Positions', I was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album.

"That’s the main … I mean, that was really the only reason, but aside from that, that was kind of around that time that I started hearing murmurs about a 'Wicked' audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting 'The Voice'. So I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day, cause I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea what it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.’ I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn and I want to be in prime condition.

"So I went pretty hard getting ready, and now, thank god ... thank goodness, literally, the most incredible gift of my entire life is, you know, this role that I’ve adored since I’m ten years old, and that is going to have every piece of me; every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it.

"So my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and this being a part of it. REM Beauty is really fun and we work really hard on that as well. But yeah, I am spending all of my time with Glinda. I just was not ready. (sic)"