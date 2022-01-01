Fall Out Boy shelve 'guitar-based- songs

Fall Out Boy have put a "guitar-based" new album "on the back burner".

The 'Dance Dance' group were planning to go "back to [their] roots" on their next album but have set the songs aside, much to the apparent frustration of guitarist Joe Trohman, who would like to see the band return to their old sound, but in a fresh way.

He revealed: “We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know know what’s happening with it. I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront.

“We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

Joe also admitted he wasn't a fan of the group's 2018 record 'Mania', expressing his frustration that he would rather make a "cool record" than aim for chart success.

Speaking on the 'Rolling Stone Music Now' podcast, he admitted: “I’d say, ‘I’m gonna extricate myself from this. This is not what I want to do. When you have some stuff together, give it to me. If you want me to throw some ideas on there or whatever, I’ll do it in my recording studio.’

"And I did that a little bit, but overall, I stayed pretty much out of it, more or less.

"'Mania' has some cool ideas and interesting stuff in there. But it didn’t work as well, and I can’t say I love it.

"That’s what leads me, hopefully, to go back to making a record… with guitars, bass, drums, vocal.

"I love synthesizers, synthesizers that we play. We can play music; let’s play the music. Let’s not go for samples. Let’s not try to reach for singles.

"At this point, we’ve had so many hit singles. Do we really even need to reach for singles anymore? I think we should just make a cool record.”