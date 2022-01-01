Ricky Martin's legal team deny new sexual assault allegations

Ricky Martin is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit, which his lawyer has deemed "wildly offensive".

San Juan police spokesperson Edward Ramírez told the Associated Press on Saturday that a person who wished to remain anonymous had filed a sexual assault complaint against the singer the day before.

The outlet reports that though the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident was not recent, police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

Martin’s attorney José Andréu-Fuentes shot down the claims in a statement to People.

"These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way," he said.

"Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs."

A source named Martin’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin as the complainant - which matches up to Andréu-Fuentes' statement, after Dennis made claims of domestic violence against his famous uncle earlier this year.

Martin recently sued Dennis over what he called false allegations of sexual abuse.

Dennis requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but was rejected after admitting under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.