Yungblud took shot of whisky to calm nerves before meeting Mick Jagger

Yungblud took a shot of liquid courage to calm his nerves prior to meeting Mick Jagger.



Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones icon touted the English musician and Machine Gun Kelly as the future of the rock 'n' roll genre.



And in an interview with Billboard News, Yungblud - real name Dominic Harrison - revealed that he recently met the legendary rocker.



"Mick Jagger is everything to me, as a frontman, as an activist, as a rock star, as a sex icon," he gushed. "When you're meeting a rock 'n' roll star, you can't be like, 'Oh, my God!' I did a shot of whisky, walked in - alright Mick how are you? In my head, I was like 'What the f**k?'"



Yungblud went on to describe how he is inspired by the "energy" of rock 'n' roll rather than the actual music.



"It's not about a drum kit, it's not about guitar, it's not about anything other than freedom and energy, because energy doesn't lie. Freedom to express, freedom to be yourself, freedom to not conform," the 25-year-old continued.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Yungblud recalled how he managed to get music royalty, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, to make a cameo in the video for The Funeral, which was released in March.



"The song's pretty rock and roll, so I was like, 'I've got to do something big. Something strange.' I've known (their daughter) Kelly for a while and I was like, 'Yo, do you want to be in this video?'" he explained. "She was like, 'Oh, I'm out of town but mum and dad will do it.' And I was like, 'WHAT?!' And I met Ozzy and Sharon and it was amazing."