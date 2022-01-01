NEWS Lewis Capaldi chasing Number 1 debut with comeback single 'Forget Me' Newsdesk Share with :





After nearly three years away, Lewis Capaldi is chasing a Number 1 debut for his comeback single Forget Me, which is currently on track to become the Scottish star’s third chart-topping hit on the Official Singles Chart.



Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl is looking to rise to a new peak of Number 5, following the release of its candy-coloured music video and a Queens Remix featuring a cacophony of female rappers like City Girls’ JT and BIA.



Chris Brown Under The Influence could jump one place to Number 13 with Under The Influence, another new peak.



Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran’ team-up For My Hand is on track to jump up four and crack the Top 20 for the first time (20).