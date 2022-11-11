Louis Tomlinson put "a lot of pressure" on himself with his new album.



The 30-year-old pop star is due to release sophomore record 'Faith in the Future' in November 2022 but in the meantime has released lead single 'Bigger Than Me' and admitted that t was "important" to him that the songs fit within the context of live shows.



He said: "We wrote it in London and there was a lot of pressure - or at least I'd put a lot of pressure on myself in terms of what I wanted out of this first single. And I knew that I kind of had to come out with something that feels pretty big in size. I'm a massive, massive fan of that chorus and it gives you that kind of feeling and feels like an ambitious song to come out with. But also something that has been important to me throughout "It was the writing process is that it is something that you can imagine easily in the context of the live show and that's really important for me because that is my favourite stuff to do. So I'm really looking forward to doing this one live."



The former One Direction star - who released his first album 'Walls' back in 2020 almost five years after the boy band went on hiatus - went on to tease that although he doesn't want to "give too much" away about his upcoming record, it is about his "relationship with his fans" and how he felt during lockdown.



Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, he added: "I feel like I gave a lot away on my first record but without giving too much away it's just kind of feelings that I had in lockdown and understanding what my job is and what my relationship is with the fans and what all of that means really."



'Faith in the Future' is due for release on November 11 2022.