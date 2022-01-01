Willow Smith faced pushback over plans to make alternative music

Willow Smith has recalled how she received pushback over her decision to make alternative music.



The artist, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, released Lately I Feel Everything last year, with the record's pop-punk and indie rock style proving to be a departure from her early R&B-inspired music.



Reflecting on the transition during an interview for Glamour, Willow revealed that music executives weren't initially thrilled with her plan to experiment with different genres.



"When I wanted to do a rock album, there were a lot of executives that were like, 'Hmm...'" she sighed. "If I had been white, it would've been completely fine; but because I'm Black it's, 'Well... maybe let's just not,' - and making it harder than it needs to be... If I go through that, every single other Black artist is getting the pushback (too)."



Willow is set to release a new album, titled Coping Mechanism, later this month.



Details about the project remain under wraps, but the star indicated she has pushed herself even further.



"The most beautiful changes on earth don't happen by being comfortable and expecting other people to change. You have to put yourself on the line sometimes. It's not fair, but that's how it is," the 21-year-old added.