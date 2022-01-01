Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen reach agreement in divorce

Scooter Braun and his estranged wife Yael Cohen have reached an agreement in their divorce.

Court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday show that the estranged couple is seeking an uncontested divorce, meaning they have reached an agreement on all matters including spousal support and child custody arrangements.

The music manager's latest filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court asks a judge to sign off on his and Cohen's agreement.

It was first reported in July 2021 that Braun and Cohen had split after seven years of marriage, and Braun filed for divorce two weeks later.

The original divorce petition showed that the record executive and F**k Cancer founder had signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage in 2014.

In Cohen's response to the divorce filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" for the pair's split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children - which Braun had already agreed to - and asked that Braun pay her attorney's fees.

They share three children - sons Jagger, seven, and Levi, five, and daughter Hart, three.