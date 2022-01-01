Kanye West 'releasing all grudges' following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Kanye West is "releasing all grudges" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rapper has been using his Instagram account on and off throughout the year to start or escalate feuds with fellow celebrities such as his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, her mother Kris Jenner, rapper Kid Cudi and executives at Adidas.

However, on Thursday, he declared he was letting all of his grudges go following the death of the British monarch, who passed away aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light," he wrote as a note on Instagram along with two photographs of The Queen.

Her death continues to spark an outpouring of tributes from celebrities. Sting admitted on Twitter that her passing made him emotional, by writing, "I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost."

Meanwhile, Sir Rod Stewart revealed in his tribute that he has suffered two losses this week.

"It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96," he wrote on Instagram. "The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her."

And British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, who worked on various programmes with The Queen, said in a statement to the PA news agency, "If there was a technical hitch, she wanted to know what it was, and if it had a funny side, she was quick to see the joke. Yet not for one second could you forget that you were in the presence of someone who had willingly accepted enormous responsibility and dedicated her life to serving the nation – that you were, in short, in the presence of royalty. The whole nation is bereaved."

The Queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III, who will deliver his first televised address to the U.K. on Friday evening.