Ritchie Neville: ‘The Nineties was last defined era in modern music’

Ritchie Neville thinks the 1990s was the last “really defined era” in modern music.

The Five singer, 43, also believes there is a resurgence in interest in the decade’s tunes as nostalgia gives people “comfort” in times of uncertainty and instability.

He said ahead of playing the Reminisce ’22 festival – which is packed with other ’90s acts: “When you talk anything from the 20th Century, music was king in society.

“I think the ’90s was the last really defined era for music – like, if you say the ’60s, you can instantly think of loads of bands.

“It’s the same with the ’70s, ’80s and then the ’90s. After that it was a bit more androgenous – the ’90s was the last really defined era in music.”

The dad-of-one - who shares seven-year-old daughter Ella-Rose with his Atomic Kitten singer ex-partner Natasha Hamilton, 40 - added there has also been “enough time now” since the decade for the ’90s to be considered “its own thing” in music history.

He added: “You’ve also got younger fans who weren’t even around or who were babies in the ’90s that have got into its music because they like that sort of sound, just like you have people who like ’60s music.

“The ’90s is its own thing now.”

When asked if he thought the appetite for nostalgia in music was the rest of people finding it comforting amid upheavals such as COVID-19 and the global economic crunch, he said: “Definitely – for some people, definitely.”

The singer also said he was “really looking forward” to getting back on the road with his bandmates Scott Robinson, 42, and 41-year-old Sean Conlon.

He said: “We did play the Reminisce festival before, but it wasn’t in full operation because of COVID like it is now, so I’m really looking forward to finally doing a proper one of them.”

Five will also play the Reminisce 22 Festival in Sherdley Park, St Helens, Liverpool, on Saturday September 10.

Other acts include 2 Unlimited, Liberty X, Boyzlife, Fatman Scoop, Nadine Coyle and S Club Allstars.

