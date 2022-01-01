NEWS Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal hold Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





As the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, today’s chart represents a historic moment being the first ever UK Official Chart published under a King, Charles III. The Official Singles Chart was born in November 1952, the same year that the late Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne, meaning Her Majesty’s incredible 70-year reign has spanned the full lifetime of the Official Chart so far.



Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal are Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for a second week with B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All), once again the most-streamed song in the country.



Rising fast behind are David Guetta and Bebe Rexha with I’m Good (Blue), which jumps five to a new peak of Number 2. Interpolating Eiffel 65’s 1998 Number 1 single Blue (Da Ba Dee), I’m Good is the biggest-selling digital download in the UK this week.



OneRepublic continue their steady ascent to another new peak today, with Top Gun: Maverick anthem I Ain’t Worried up one to Number 3. It becomes the highest-peaking single in the UK for Ryan Tedder and co. since 2014’s Love Runs Out (3).



Back in the Top 10 this week is Harry Styles’ Late Night Talking (5) - the biggest single of the week on physical formats - as excitement for his upcoming film release Don’t Worry Darling reaches fever pitch, and Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl (6) following the release of its music video.



Two of the biggest rising dance hits on the chart right now continue to climb; James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s Ferrari (7) is up one, as is Big City Life by Australian DJ Luude and Mattafix (9).



Outside the Top 10, US R&B artist and former The Internet guitarist Steve Lacy rebounds three to Number 12 with Bad Habit, and Chris Brown’s Under The Influence rises seven to Number 14.



Tom Odell’s Another Love previously peaked at Number 10 in 2013, and now thanks to a viral performance by a busker in Leicester Square it soars 36 places to Number 20.



Armenian Eurovision finalist Rosa Linn hits another new peak today with Snap (21), Arctic Monkeys vault 12 places with comeback track There’d Better Be A Mirrorball (26), and Swedish rock band Ghost’s Mary on a Cross is up five (28).



The 1975 score this week’s highest new entry, as I’m In Love With You debuts at Number 29, their first Top 40 single in two years.



There are further new peaks for Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia’s Turn On The Lights Again (30), Afrobeats hitmaker Oxlade and his rising hit Ku Lo Sa – A Colors Show (32) and Harry Styles’ latest Harry’s House track Matilda (37).

Lizzo’s latest single 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) enters the Top 40 for the first time today. Produced by Max Martin, the track rises to Number 38, giving Lizzo her fourth Top 40 single. Finally, UK rappers Bugzy Malone & Mist rise six places into the Top 40 with Energy, finishing the week at Number 39.