As the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, today’s chart represents a historic moment being the first ever UK Official Chart published under a King, Charles III. The Official Singles Chart was born in November 1952, the same year that the late Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne, meaning Her Majesty’s incredible 70-year reign has spanned the full lifetime of the Official Chart so far.



YUNGBLUD achieves his second UK Number 1 album this week with self-titled third studio record.



The Doncaster-born alt-rock artist, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, has previously enjoyed two Top 10 albums, with 2019 debut The Underrated Youth (6) and 2020 LP Weird! (1).



American thrash metal group Megadeth, comprising Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren, attain a career best, as their sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! enters at Number 3. The LP becomes Megadeth’s first Top 10 release in 28 years, their last being 1994’s Youthanasia (6), while also providing the band their twelfth Top 40 album across a 40-year career.



An emotional performance dedicated to his late wife on last weekend’s The Voice sees Tom Jones’s former Number 1 album Surrounded By Time return to the Top 20 (13). The LP saw Sir Tom secure Official Chart Record Breaker status upon its release in April 2021, when he became the oldest male ever to have achieved a Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



As he marks his return with new single Forget Me, Lewis Capaldi sees his Number 1 2019 debut LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent rise 15 places (17).



Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits rises 44 places back into the Top 20 this week following the group’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium last weekend (18). The event saw frontman Dave Grohl and co. honour their late bandmate, who died earlier this year aged 50. The compilation peaked at Number 4 upon its original release in 2004.



Keane frontman Tom Chaplin achieves his third solo Top 40 album with Midpoint this week (19). Tom previously saw success with 2016 release The Wave (3) and 2017’s Twelve Tales of Christmas (21). Across his entire career, encompassing Keane, Tom now has nine Top 10 albums to his name.



Following the recent announcement of her upcoming album Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 2020 Number 1 record folklore rises nine places this week (27).



Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts at Number 28 with his Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More; the LP becoming the 72-year-old’s thirteenth solo UK Top 40 album.



Finally, Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt lands a third Top 40 record with Älskar (34).

