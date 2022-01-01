Gwen Stefani axed whole album because she 'didn't have much to say'

Gwen Stefani ditched a whole album because she didn't "have much to say".

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker - whose last solo record was the 2017 festive collection 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' - has revealed she penned more than 30 tracks amid the COVID-19 "quarantine years", but none of the songs resonated with her or had any real meaning, so she scrapped the lot.

The No Doubt star - who tied the knot with country star Blake Shelton last year - said: “I did go in during the quarantine years and I did write a bunch of songs, like 30+ songs, but I didn’t feel the passion that I’ve wanted to put it out.

“I also got married that year and I just wanted to be in the marriage and try not to do so many things at one time and just be realistic that there are only so many things you can do at one time.”

She told Forbes magazine: “I kind of put it on the back burner.

“I also feel like sometimes, I don’t really have much to say or I don’t know if I do – and so, I’m just going to wait and pray about it.”

The 'Cool' singer was struck down by COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, which prompted her to cancel four shows in Las Vegas back in February 2020.

Gwen made the announcement as she returned to Sin City's Zappos Theatre for her 'Just a Girl' residency in October.

The 52-year-old singer told the crowd: “I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered.

“I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?”

Gwen added: “I would literally take people up here and make out with you. But… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."