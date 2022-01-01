Elton John and Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during concerts

Elton John and Harry Styles took time out of their respective concerts on Thursday night to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The Rocket Man singer, who had paid tribute to The Queen on social media earlier that day, gave a speech about the late monarch during his concert in Toronto, Canada.

"We have the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said. "She was an inspiring presence to be around - I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.

"I'm 75 - she's been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore. But I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it because she's worked b**ody hard. I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music - okay?"

The British singer then launched into his 1974 single Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Over in New York City, Harry asked the audience in Madison Square Garden to join him in applauding the monarch for her 70-year reign.

"From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," he said, leading the applause. "Thank you Madison Square Garden. We're going to have fun tonight and we're going to do it together, let's go."

The Queen passed away on Thursday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96.

She is succeeded by her son, King Charles III, who is expected to give his first televised address on Friday evening.