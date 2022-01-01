Lewis Capaldi drops first song in 3 years, Forget Me

Lewis Capaldi has teased he has "plenty of depressing ballads up his sleeve" as he releases the slightly more upbeat 'Forget Me'.

The 25-year-old Scottish superstar is back today with his first new music in three years, and he's quipped that he hopes it will stop those bored of his heartbreak songs from falling asleep at his concerts.

He said: "It’s a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because, after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser-known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom.

“However, this new one is sad and fast, much like my lovemaking. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve.”

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker penned the lyrics in just two hours because he was itching to go to the boozer.

He said: “I actually had tickets to go and see Scotland vs Croatia at the Euros. I thought, you know, let’s hurry up and write this song so I can go to the pub. Maybe I should do that more often in the future as I wasn’t overthinking anything! It only took two hours or so.”

Although it's more lively sonically, the track is still about dealing with a breakup.

Lewis is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's WIRED column as saying: “Let’s just be honest here, lyrically it covers a lot of the same ground as before.

“I meet lady, lady leaves me, I whine about it in a pop song. Textbook.

“It’s about a break-up I went through where, after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving and I hated it.

“It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

The BRIT Award winner's first album, 2019's 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Lewis has just been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome and has vowed to retire from the spotlight if his new music flops.