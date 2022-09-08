Ozzy Osbourne hadn't heard of Taylor Hawkins before he was asked to play on his LP

Ozzy Osbourne hadn't heard of Taylor Hawkins before he played drums on his latest album.

The 'Crazy Train' rocker has released his latest solo album, 'Patient Number 9', and the late Foo Fighters sticksman - who died aged 50 in March - posthumously appears on a few of the songs on the record out today (09.09.22).

Although the Black Sabbath legend had never heard of Taylor, he was blown away by his skills on the drum kit.

Speaking on SiriusXM's special episode titled 'Ozzy's Boneyard' to celebrate the release of Ozzy's 13th solo LP, the rocker said of Taylor: "He was a really nice guy — we both (Osbourne and producer Andrew Watt) were like f***, we couldn't believe it.

"He was a great f****** drummer — a phenomenal drummer."

In a separate interview with Kerrang!, Ozzy said: "To be perfectly honest with you, I'd never heard of him before he played on my album. But he must be good to play with Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters. When I met him, and from what I saw of him, he was a really nice man, one whose soul will surely last. I should imagine that everyone in that band was f****** devastated when the poor guy passed away."

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old singer returned to the US stage for the first time in four years on Thursday (08.09.22).

Ozzy took time away from the spotlight as he dealt with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and spinal problems, but he made his comeback by performing at the Los Angeles Rams' half-time show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 8 to kick off the new NFL season.

He performed the album's title track and 'Crazy Train'.

It marked Ozzy's first performance in the US since he appeared at the AMA Awards in November 2019 when he joined Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their track 'Take What You Want'.

The 'Dreamer' hitmaker - who had recently performed at the Commonwealth Games in the UK - has insisted he plans to hit the road once again for another tour.

He said recently: "I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day." Ozzy has relatively mild symptoms of Parkinson's disease, but he still struggles with walking. The music icon likened his experience of the disease to "walking around in lead boots". He said: "You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move. I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots."