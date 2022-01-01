Selma Blair and Jordin Sparks to compete on Dancing with the Stars

Selma Blair, Jordin Sparks, Jason Lewis, and Teresa Giudice have joined the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The cast of season 31 was announced on Good Morning America on Thursday ahead of the season's premiere on 19 September.

The show - which pairs celebrities with professional dancers in a competition for a mirror ball trophy - is set to release on Disney+.

Notable dance teams include Cruel Intentions actress Selma with partner Sasha Farber, singer Jordin with Brandon Armstrong, Sex and the City actor Jason with Peta Murgatroyd and reality star Teresa with Pasha Pashkov.

Other celebrity competitors include Shangela, the show's first drag entertainer contestant, deaf actor Daniel Durant, Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd, comedian Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mum Heidi, 90210 actor Trevor Donovan, singer Jessie James Decker and Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena, among others.

Selma said she was "beyond thrilled" to take part in the show and highlight the challenges she faces as a multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferer.

"This is so powerful to me," she said on Good Morning America. "I'm feeling good and I'm really happy to give, to really do things that are pushing stamina and being visible. I'm grabbing at every joy we have in life and this is one of them."