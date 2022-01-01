Spice Girls pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after monarch's death

Members of the Spice Girls paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

After The Queen died on Thursday at her Balmoral estate at the age of 96, members of the girl group took to social media to mourn the late monarch.

"Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen," Victoria Beckham - aka Posh Spice - wrote on Instagram. "She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Melanie Brown - aka Scary Spice - captioned a photo of the group meeting The Queen: "Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for.

"I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women's Aid and honoured she was our Queen."

Melanie was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal in May in recognition of her work as an advocate for domestic violence survivors.

Meanwhile, Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, shared her thoughts on the royal's death, writing, "Always by our side and forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with the royal family. Thank you, may you now rest in peace."

And Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, thanked the Queen for her "resolute never-ending service" and added, "She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance."