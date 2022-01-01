Elton John and Rolling Stones pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Elton John and the Rolling Stones have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland with her family by her side on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.

Taking to social media, Elton issued a statement in which he remembered The Queen's "inspiring presence".

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," he wrote. "She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Meanwhile, a representative for the Rolling Stones offered a heartfelt message.

"The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others," they posted, while frontman Mick Jagger added: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation."

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Duran Duran called The Queen "remarkable", Yoko Ono described her as a "strong and powerful woman", and Barbra Streisand wrote that the monarch was a "constant for us all".

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was "devastated" by the sad news.

"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," he tweeted.

The Queen is succeeded by her son, King Charles III.