Roger Taylor to release The Outsider Live album

Roger Taylor is to release a recording of 'The Outsider Live' as an album.



The 73-year-old musician - who is best known as the drummer of legendary rock band Queen - embarked on a solo tour in support of his sixth solo studio album 'The Outsider' back in 2021 and is now wants his fans to "enjoy" the album after such "dark times."



He said: "For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by. Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock. I just want everybody to enjoy it, get away from the depressing time we’d been having."



The live recording is a combination of various shows from the 22-date tour and is due to be released as a 2CD set, and digital release at the end of September but will be preceded by a new version of 'Surrender' - a 1999 track that highlighted domestic violence - which has been taken from a live recording at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.



When it comes to his solo music, Roger explained that he "doesn't try" to emulate the sound of Queen - with whom he sold 300 million records worldwide - and would rather just be himself.



He said: "I don’t try and sound like Queen or not like Queen. I just want it to be me."



The live album sees Roger take audiences through renditions of solo efforts such as 'Strange Frontier', 'Gangsters Are Running The World’ and 'Outsider' before closing out the show with Queen classic 'Radio Gaga' live from Guilford.



Roger dedicated the album to Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins - who was found dead at the age of 50 back in March 2022 - and described the late rocker as his "brother."



He said: "This album is dedicated to the memory of Taylor Hawkins. My wonderful brother who brought sunshine into all our lives."



'Surrender' is available to stream from September 8.



'The Outsider Live' is set for release on September 30.