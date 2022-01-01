Stewart Copeland 'cried' through Shawn Hawkins' Taylor tribute rehearsal

Stewart Copeland "cried" during the late Taylor Hawkins' son Shane's rehearsal for the Wembley Stadium tribute show.

The 16-year-old offspring of the Foo Fighters drummer - who tragically passed away aged 50 in March - stole the show at his father's memorial concert at the weekend, slaying the drums on 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl and the gang.

And the former Police drummer - who performed ‘Next To You’ and ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ with Foos at the charity event - wept as he saw the teenager emulate his father's musical "stance".

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', the 70-year-old rocker said: “It is very emotional to be here and perhaps the most emotional moment of this whole thing, because we’re all staying in one big hotel together and laughing it up, talking about Taylor and enjoying the brief time he was with us, all too brief.

“But the most emotional moment for me was at sound check a couple of days ago here and to see young Shane Hawkins on the drums. I started crying. He’s got it. He’s got such power, enthusiasm. He’s got his father’s stance, musical language. That was really emotional to see young Shane up there.”

The evening also saw a few surprises along the way, with Sir Paul McCartney coming out for a duet with The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde.

Taylor was a Queen mega-fan and guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor were also part of the celebration of his life.

They were joined by 'Eurovision' runner-up Sam Ryder for a rendition of 'Somebody To Love'.

Liam Gallagher - who was good pals with Taylor, who adored his former band Oasis - opened the show with 'Live Forever' and 'Rock 'N' Roll Star' with Foos.

The Los Angeles edition of the memorial concert takes place at The Forum on September 27.