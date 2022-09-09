Meghan Trainor releasing new song on Friday

Meghan Trainor will release the new single, 'Don’t I Make It Look Easy', on Friday (09.09.22).

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has announced the release date of her second single from her upcoming album, 'Takin' It Back', which follows the Teddy Swims-featuring 'Bad For Me'.

Alongside a 25-second teaser clip of the upbeat tune, Meghan simply tweeted: "Don’t I Make It Look Easy out on Friday 9/9."

The 28-year-old singer recently revealed 'Don't I Make It Look Easy' is about social media and how it can distort the truth about parenting.

She said: "I talk about how we post on social media, how easy our life is. We don't post the bad. And I'm like, 'Don't I make being a mom, a hardworking mom look easy?' That's what I'm really talking about. But also, social media's a lie."

'Takin' It Back' - which is released on October 21 - also features a number of sexy songs she penned with her brothers.

The pop star delved into the songwriting process revealing a number of the saucy tracks on the record were a group effort with her siblings Ryan and Justin Trainor.

During an appearance on E! News' 'Daily Pop' show, she talked about her upcoming song 'Dance About It' and explained: "It's like, 'Let's just like hook up and have a good night'. And I'm like, 'God, I'm writing this with my bros.' But it's just like normal for us. We're just writing songs, telling stories."

Meghan became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed baby Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, and she admits her new role as a parent has influenced her music.

She also tackles difficult subject matters including a tricky relationship with a family member in the song 'Bad For Me'.

Meghan added of the track: "I like when people take it into their own world and their own life situations. On TikTok, I see a lot of people telling their stories in it. It makes me emotional and makes me feel like, 'Oh, it's important that we put this out.'"