Ricky Martin files $20 million lawsuit against nephew following domestic abuse allegations

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million (£17 million) lawsuit against his nephew for trying to destroy his reputation with his domestic abuse allegations.



The Livin' la Vida Loca singer was hit with a restraining order in July after his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, made claims of domestic violence against him. Sanchez also alleged they had been in a seven-month relationship, but withdrew his case shortly after.



Martin filed a lawsuit for extortion, malicious prosecution, and abuse of rights against Sanchez in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday claiming that he has continued to send him messages threatening to "assassinate his reputation" unless "he is economically compensated".



The 50-year-old alleged he is being "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person" and he and his immediate family feel "unsafe in Puerto Rico".



"The reckless, malicious and culpable actions by Defendant Sanchez were motivated by the desire to expose Plaintiff to hatred and disdain from his fanbase, to threaten his business opportunities and to destroy his reputation," the lawsuit reads, reports Deadline.



The Puerto Rican singer claims he has lost lucrative business deals as a result of the allegations and wants $20 million in compensation.



"As a matter of fact, such actions caused Plaintiff to have multimillion dollar-contracts and present and future artistic projects cancelled," the legal action reads. "The pecuniary damages caused as a result of these actions are quantified in an amount not less than ten million dollars.



"In addition, such culpable actions have also caused damage to Plaintiff's reputation who, until the Protective Order became public knowledge, enjoyed an impeccable reputation earned through his long artistic and altruistic career for the last almost forty (40) years of his life. Such damages to Plaintiff's reputation are quantified at the date of the filing this lawsuit in an amount not less than twenty million dollars."



Martin is seeking damages as well as interest, costs, attorney's fees, and an order blocking Sanchez from contacting him and his family.