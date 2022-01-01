Sir Paul McCartney and Rolling Stones' guitars auctioned for Ukraine relief

Guitars owned by music legends Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Slash are being sold to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.



The Gibson Guitars For Peace Ukraine Relief sale will see profits from the sales of the instruments go towards humanitarian efforts amid Russia's ongoing invasion of its neighbouring country.



Julien’s Auctions is accepting bids from October 11, with a live auction set for November 11 to 13 online and in-person at the Hard Rock New York.



Beatles legend McCartney, 80, said: “I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of Ukraine.



“Hopefully it will help them through this aggressive Russian invasion.”



Guns N' Roses' axe-slayer Slash said: “It is an honour to represent the brave sovereign state of Ukraine.



“I’m proud to support them during this conflict.”



Several bands and artists have been performing with Gibson guitars in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the war-torn country.



Gibson has also created a limited set of four Guitars For Peace Les Paul Custom electric guitars, which come with autograph books signed by a number of musicians, including Chic, My Chemical Romance, The Vaccines, and even Hollywood actor Jason Momoa.



Meanwhile, Sony Music Group has just announced it has suspended all operations in Russia.



The major label said in a statement: “Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need."