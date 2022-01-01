Kelly Clarkson to lift lid on Brandon Blackstock split in 'divorce' album

Kelly Clarkson will lift the lid on her split from husband Brandon Blackstock on her new album.

The 40-year-old singer is preparing to release her first record in five years in 2023 and she's revealed the new songs will focus on her heartache as her marriage broke down - revealing she was writing around 25 tracks a week in the aftermath of the couple's separation back in 2020.

Speaking to Variety, Kelly explained: "When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard. My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?'

"A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, 'I can't talk about this until I've gone through it', and it's just taken some time to do that."

Kelly insisted she wasn't focused on her music for a long time due to other work commitments as well as raising her two kids with Brandon, but the divorce prompted her to get back to the studio.

She added: "I hadn't really been working hardcore on an album until I needed to. I was just very busy. There were so many jobs, and I'm a single mom - well, even with being married, it's a lot, trying to fit kids' schedules in and all that stuff.

"But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn't know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there's everything on the album."

The 'Since U Been Gone' star added of the new record: "It's almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want."

Kelly and Brandon married in 2013 and became parents to daughter River and son Remy before splitting in 2020 with the singer filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce was finalised in August 2021.