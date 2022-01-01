NEWS Jack Harlow kicks off Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour Newsdesk Share with :





Opening the show with “Talk Of The Town,' from his latest album COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, Harlow brought his electrifying live show to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium for what is already his biggest tour to date.



Backed by a live band, the 24 year old Louisville, KY native performed some fan favorites from both his sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, as well as his acclaimed debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, before wrapping the set with his biggest hits, “Tyler Herro'” and “Industry Baby,' as well as the GRAMMY-nominated hit, “WHATS POPPIN” and the chart topping smash, “First Class.” The evening also featured performances from Louisville rap collective, THE HOMIES and Miami hip-hop duo, City Girls. Get the full show setlist HERE.



Produced by Live Nation, the North American Tour will continue to make stops in Houston, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Miami, and more before wrapping up with a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 16th. The tour follows the release of Harlow’s sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, out everywhere now.



In addition, Jack Harlow is encouraging civic consciousness during his tour by giving his fans the opportunity to check their registration status or register to vote at every U.S stop via his partnership with nonpartisan voter registration org, HeadCount.



Photo Credit: Deanie Chen @deaniechen