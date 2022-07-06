Rita Ora will 'never forget' performing in hometown of Tirana

Rita Ora will "never forget" performing in Tirana.



The 31-year-old pop star - who is originally from Kosovo geographically but is of Albanian descent - counts the capital city of Albania as home and took to the stage on Tuesday (06.07.22) in Skederbej Square after she was awarded the Naim Frashëri order by the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj.



She said: "There are some things in life you never forget, this trip will be one of them. Today has been an unreal day. I had the great honour of being awarded the Naim Frashëri order by the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj. This is something awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in science, art and culture. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."



The 'Body on Me' hitmaker - who was born in Pristina, Kosovo but moved to London with her parents as a child when they sought refuge in the U.K - opened her set with 2019 song 'Ritual' before ripping through a selection of her biggest hits including ' I Will Never Let You Down', 'Your Song' and 'Hot Right Now' before wrapping up the night with an encore consisting of;' Lonely Together' and the chart-topping single 'Anywhere'.



Rita was dressed in a custom piece created for her by fellow Albanian and renowned fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti, who has created outfits for the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Angelica Ross.



The free concert was organised by the Mayor of the city, Erion Veliaj, to celebrate Albania’s Capital city, Tirana, being named the EU's Youth Capital for 2022.