Louis Tomlinson wants to just keep on touring

Louis Tomlinson would be "happy" to just keep on touring.



The 30-year-old singer - whose new album 'Faith In The Future' is due out on November 11 - admitted everything else in his career a "bonus" as long as he gets to "travel the world" performing his songs.



He told Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "I'll be a happy lad if I can do plenty more tours. Anything else that comes outside of that is a bonus.



"If I continue to sell my tours and have the shows that I've had, be lucky enough to travel the world, I'll me made up."



However, he does have other goals too and he joked he'd like to move into collaborations with food brands.



He quipped: "Maybe my own pot noodle. It'd ahve to be some kind of individual flavour."



The former One Direction star recently revealed that he enjoyed recording 'Faith In The Future' much more than his debut solo record.



Speaking about his approach to recording the album, Louis said: "I've enjoyed the process 20 times more than the first album.



"There was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction, so there was just so much going on in my head."



The 'Just Hold On' singer also admitted that he still feels under pressure as a solo artist.



The singer enjoyed phenomenal success as part of One Direction, but he confessed that he's still establishing himself as a solo artist.



Louis - who starred in the chart-topping band alongside Niall Horan, 28, Liam Payne, 29, Harry Styles, 28, and 29-year-old ex-member Zayn Malik - said: "There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record?...?and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction."