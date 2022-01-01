Musical director behind Dr Dre's Super Bowl show wants to take it on the road

Adam Blackstone wants to take Dr. Dre's Super Bowl show on the road.

The musical director - who just won an Emmy Awards for his work on the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - brought together an all star cast earlier this year with the 'Forgot About Dre' hitmaker joined by Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar for the performance.

Speaking to Variety, he addressed the huge success of the show and said: "I'm calling them all out. Let's take this on the road."

Although Dre was headlining, the legendary guests making their cameos added to the special feel on the night, and Adam's goal was to put on "a great music show".

He added: "It wasn’t about Black or white. It wasn’t about hip-hop versus pop music.

“I pride myself on making that a great music show that will continue to show the legacy of each of those artists.”

A big challenge for him was the fact that everyone involved could have headlined the Super Bowl in their own right, but he was having to find a way to fit them all in.

He quipped: "People can’t be mad at me saying, ‘You should have added that.’ Mary could do 12 minutes by herself. So could Snoop and Dre.

"It was my job to curate a playlist and you get your favorite artist for 90 seconds.”

While currently serving as musical director for Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake, Adam has collaborated with a whole host of big name stars including Janet Jackson, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Demi Lovato.

Meanwhile, after reuniting for the Super Bowl, Dre has confirmed he and Eminem are officially worked on some new material together for the first time in three decades.

Last month, he teased: "We're cooking up a little something. I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again.

"It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."