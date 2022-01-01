The Weeknd assures fans his 'voice is safe' after abruptly halting concert

The Weeknd has assured fans that his "voice is safe" after abruptly scrapping a gig due to vocal issues at the weekend.

The Blinding Lights singer was performing Can't Feel My Face towards the start of his set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday night when he suddenly stopped and left the stage. He returned later and explained that he had lost his voice.

In an update on Instagram on Tuesday, The Weeknd revealed that his voice is on the mend and will be ready for his shows in his hometown of Toronto, Canada on 22 and 23 September.

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," he wrote. "LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO."

After he stopped the show, the 32-year-old apologised to the audience and explained that he couldn't "give you the concert that I want to give you right now".

He later addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The two Toronto shows and the rescheduled Inglewood date, which has yet to be announced, will conclude the North American leg of The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn Tour.