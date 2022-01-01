Lewis Capaldi diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome

Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

The Someone You Loved singer has gone public with his diagnosis because he doesn't want people to notice his tics and think he has a substance abuse problem.

"I have been diagnosed with Tourette's," he told The Sun. "I wanted to speak about it because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.

"My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It is not as bad as it looks."

The Scottish singer-songwriter also told fans during a recent Instagram Live session that his tics come and go and he has had Botox injections in his shoulder to try and control its movement.

"I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I'm learning new ways to cope all the time," he explained. "Some days it's more painful than others, sometimes it's quite uncomfortable but I guess that's it.

"When they told me, 'We think you've got Tourette's', I was like, 'Do you know what, that makes so much sense.' When I look back at my interviews from 2018 I can see that I'm doing it."

The 25-year-old was concerned he had a degenerative disease so was relieved to discover he had Tourette's syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

"I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I'll take Tourette's," he noted.

Lewis is gearing up to release his single Forgive Me, his first new music in three years, on Friday.

To promote the release, Lewis can be seen on billboards across the world wearing only his underpants.