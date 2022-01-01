Kylie Minogue finishes new album

Kylie Minogue has finished work on her 16th studio album.



The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker flew into London from her home in Australia last week to secretly meet with executives from her label BMG so they could hear the finished tracks and plan the next steps for the record , which is expected to be released next year.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Everything is being treated as top secret. Most people at the label didn’t even know she was coming.



“She quietly flew into London to visit bosses at BMG.



“They were really impressed and talks moved on to how they will roll it out.



“Details are being ironed out but the album is scheduled to drop in the first half of 2023.”



BMG boss Alistair Norbury confirmed last month that Kylie would be bringing out the follow-up to 2020's 'Disco in 2023.



He said: "So next year we’ll start our third album with Kylie, and we only expected to do one. So the roster is building to a size where it is almost self-sustaining. We already know our first Q1 and Q2 releases for next year."



It is believed the 54-year-old star has teamed up with a number of "exciting" artists for the record, including songwriter Kamille.



A source said in July: "Kylie didn’t get a chance to tour her last album because of COVID restrictions, but she’s thrown herself back into writing music.



"She really loves being in the studio and is spending this summer working on her next record with some really exciting collaborators like [the songwriter] Kamille.



"'Disco proved that she still has what it takes to make a massively successful pop album and people are queuing up to work with her.



"There are major plans in the pipeline and she can’t wait to have another record out and to be back on the road."



While Kylie is anxious to get back on tour, she wants to make sure she has new music for her fans before that happens.



The insider added: "It has been more than three years since her 'Golden' tour and she is itching to perform.



"But that won’t happen now until this new album is out. It’s going to be well worth the wait."