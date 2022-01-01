Kevin Federline insists Britney Spears's 13-year conservatorship 'saved her'

Kevin Federline opened up about ex-wife's Britney Spears’s conservatorship in his interview with 60 Minutes Australia.



In November 2021, a court released Britney from the controversial 13-year conservatorship in which her father Jamie Spears and a legal team determined her personal and financial needs.



Kevin told 60 Minutes, in a bombshell interview that aired earlier this week, that when Britney was released, their teenage sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “were super happy for her”.



When asked if he thought the legal arrangement saved his ex, former dancer Kevin said: “100 per cent... I feel like he (Jamie) saved her back then..



He added: “I wasn’t involved in any of it, so I really don’t know how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know whose decision it was. All I know is, you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her.”



Later, Kevin revealed he didn’t agree with the decision to release the singer from her conservatorship.



“Because it’s not always about what’s right, it’s about ‘this is what mom wanted,’ you know, what mom got,” he explained.



He added that the fallout caused difficulties associated with parenting Sean and Jayden.



“I had a job to do and that was my kids,” Kevin said, asserting that he did his best to explain to the boys that their “mom needed help”.