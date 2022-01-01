Justin Bieber postpones remaining Justice World Tour dates

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.



In June, the Canadian popstar announced that he would be cancelling a series of concerts and appearances as he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and half of his face was paralysed.



The following month, Justin confirmed he would restart the trek with a concert in Lucca, Italy on 31 July before continuing with his planned shows.



However, the Sorry hitmaker issued a statement to TMZ on Tuesday in which he revealed that recent gigs had taken a "real toll" on his physical health.



"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he began. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting end consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me."



Justin went on to note that he realised he needed to take some time out after performing in Brazil last weekend.



"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So, I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," the 28-year-old continued. "I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better period I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"



Justin's announcement affects 70 upcoming gigs. It remains unknown when he will be able to perform again.