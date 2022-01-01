Sam Ryder to play War Child and National Album Day charity gig

Sam Ryder is set to play an intimate gig at London's Lafayette on September 26, in aid of War Child for National Album Day.

The 2022 'Eurovision' runner-up - who has just announced his debut studio album, 'There's Nothing But Space, Man!', will be released on November 18 - will play to a small crowd to raise funds for the non-profit that supports children affected by conflict.

The show comes ahead of National Album Day on October 15.

Sam, who is a NAD Ambassador, said: "With my debut LP out in November, I couldn't be more thrilled to launch National Album Day with this exclusive concert to celebrate the journey of creating an album. I'll be performing brand new songs and some special favourites, and in the process we hope to raise much-needed funds for War Child and for children affected by conflict, not least in Ukraine. Can't wait to see you there and sing our heads off!"

The annual celebration of the album format has the theme of Debut Albums this year.

As well as the 'Space Man' hitmaker, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand, rap star KSI, Liverpool's rising rock outfit The Mysterines, and English indie-folk trio The Staves have been chosen as this year's Ambassadors.

National Album Day is presented in association with official audio partner Bowers and Wilkins and official broadcast partner BBC Sounds.

Further product and releases, events and other activities will be announced in due course alongside further updates.

Head to www.nationalalbumday.co.uk for all the latest information on NAD.

Fans who pre-order 'There's Nothing But Space, Man!' before midnight on Wednesday 7th September will gain early access to tickets for the Lafayette show. Pre-sale access opens on Thursday 8th September and general sale starts Friday 9th September at 9am via See Tickets.