Gaz Coombes will 'never forget' playing 'beautiful' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Gaz Coombes says performing at Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert at Wembley Stadium was "one of the most incredible moments of my life".



The Supergrass frontman, 46, took to the stage with music legend Nile Rodgers, 69, as part of the stacked bill of rock icons paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, with the pair performing David Bowie's 'Modern Love', and Gaz found the emotional evening an "overwhelming" experience.



Speaking to Sky News, he said: "It was a beautiful night.



"I sang 'Modern Love' with Nile Rodgers and it was just one of the most incredible moments of my life. I mean, that song means a lot to me. It was a song that was a big part of my wedding.



"To be able to sing it with Nile Rodgers at Wembley Stadium was quite something. I will never forget it. And what an amazing day for Taylor, what an incredible celebration for Taylor.



"I couldn't imagine that it would be like that but being there on the day and seeing how it all came together, all the work that was put into it, all the love in Wembley Stadium, it was kind of overwhelming.



"I think if he was looking down, Taylor, he would kind of say, 'Dude, what's all the fuss!' But he'd be like, 'Oh my God, this is insane.'"



Taylor was a massive Supergrass fan and Foo Fighters toured with the 'Alright' rockers in the 90s.



The late sticksman - who died suddenly aged 50 in March - was also a Queen mega-fan, and guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor were also part of the celebration of his life.



They were joined by 'Eurovision' runner-up Sam Ryder for a rendition of 'Somebody To Love'.



The evening also saw a few surprises along the way with Sir Paul McCartney coming out for a duet with The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde.



Taylor's 16-year-old son Shane stole the show when he played the drums on 'My Hero with the Foo Fighters in memory of his dad.



The Los Angeles edition of the charity memorial concert takes place at The Forum on September 27.