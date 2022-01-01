Rita Ora honoured with prestigious prize in Albania

Rita Ora was presented with a prestigious prize in Albania this week.



The popstar, who was born in Kosovo to Albanian parents but moved to the U.K. as a child, was awarded the Naim Frashëri Order by President Bajram Begaj during a ceremony on Monday.



Alongside a photo of herself being bestowed with the prize on her Instagram page, Rita gushed that receiving the certificate was "unreal".



"There are some things in life you never forget, this trip will be one of them. Today has been an unreal day. I had the great honour of being awarded the Naim Frashëri order by the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj," she wrote. "This is something awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in science, art and culture. Thank you so much from the bottom of (my) heart."



As part of her trip to Albania, Rita visited the Jordan Misja Artistic Lyceum, had a meal with Mayor Erion Veliaj at the town hall of Tirana, and stopped by the House of Colors in her capacity as a UNICEF ambassador.



"The team here treat the most vulnerable children with care, provide them with safety, shelter, education, and a possibility for long-term assistance. The work they do here is truly incredible and invaluable and I felt really privileged to meet the team and spend time with these amazing children," the 31-year-old wrote of the centre, which provides children with daycare and emergency support.