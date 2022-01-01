Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy arrives next week

Sam Smith and Kim Petras will release their eagerly-awaited collaboration, 'Unholy', on September 15.

The 'Latch' hitmaker and the 'Malibu' singer recorded the dance banger, which is the lead single from Sam's much-anticipated fourth studio album, in Jamaica, and once again teamed up with producer and songwriter Jimmy Napes.

The 30-year-old star sings about a "cheating husband leaving their wife and kids at home to have their own fun, inspired by the infamous LA Sunset Strip club The Body Shop."

Sam said of the track: "'Unholy' was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I've ever had as an artist. I've never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honour to work with Kim Petras and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others' secrets..."

The pair had teased the collaboration on their social media pages.

Sam's next album will be the follow-up to 2020's 'Love Goes'.

In April, Sam - who is non-binary - released the standalone ballad 'Love Me More' documenting their "candid introspection" of their "relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness."

Meanwhile, studio wizard Jimmy previously admitted that the pair have penned a lot of tunes over the years that have ended up being "binned" by Sam's record label.

He said: “On the whole a lot of the songs get binned.

“We, even on the day, might be jumping up and down saying. ‘I love this’, and then people in the team will just be like, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever heard’.”

Meanwhile, the 'Promises' singer has big live plans in the pipeline, which will be announced in due course.

'Unholy' is available to pre-save via samsmith.world/UnholyPR.