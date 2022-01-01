Coldplay's money woes nearly halted world tour

Chris Martin has revealed Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' world tour very nearly didn't happen due to a "big financial crisis".



The 'Paradise' hitmakers are currently amid the mammoth jaunt in support of their ninth studio album but the band are lucky it happened at all and are thankful the run was "saved" and they could "sustain" the "losses".



Seemingly referring to losses from the COVID-19 pandemic when touring wasn't possible frontman Chris Martin is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “It became financially stressful, which we hadn’t had before. We never really had a big financial crisis.



“This was the first time where there was a point where we couldn’t do the tour due to all the money stuff.



“But luckily we had some help and they saved the day and we did a few changes here and there.



“This tour was about trying new things and some of them work and some don’t. We are so lucky that we can survive and sustain losses and that’s OK.”



The fantastical show they ended up with sees Chris and co perform with alien masks and with the fictional puppet band The Weirdos.



However, the 'Yellow' hitmaker has admitted his bandmate, drummer Will Champion, has to reign in some of his more wacky ideas.



Chris said: “We have ideas people and filters in the band.



“Without both we couldn’t operate. For every idea that you see on stage there has been about 51 that Will said, ‘No way’. But that is how it works. He has to feel it. Once he feels it, we do it.



“That is why Will is the heart and the anchor of the band.



“If it doesn’t resonate with him, we don’t do it. If it’s close, we keep going until it does.”



He went on to explain that they used aliens instead of naming and shaming those they take issue with.



Chris - who is vocal about politics and sustainability - added: “The aliens and all that stuff, it’s allegorical. It’s us talking about life on Earth but without naming names because we are not really into criticism or finger pointing.



“But having alien heads is us saying we really believe in the equality of all people and all beings. So when people say they don’t really understand, I feel like that’s OK, it is maybe not for everybody.



“It is only for, like, six minutes. It allows us to go even more free and that is the whole reason we exist these days — to be free and to encourage others to be free.”