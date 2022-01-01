Harry Styles and Nick Kroll kiss at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles kissed Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night.



During the standing ovation for their film Don't Worry Darling in Italy on Monday, the movie's star Harry was caught on camera walking up to his co-star in the Sala Grande cinema and planting a kiss on his lips.



In a video shared on Twitter, the actors, who both wore blue suits, laughed and hugged each other while onlookers cheered.



Nick subsequently posted the video to his Instagram alongside a series of snaps from the red carpet premiere, which was also attended by the film's director Olivia Wilde and their co-stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.



Florence and Olivia did little to squash rumours of a feud at the premiere as they sat apart and did not acknowledge each other during the standing ovation, with the Black Widow star focussing her attention on Nick during the applause.



Olivia was asked about the feud rumours during the film's press conference on Monday afternoon and she didn't answer the question directly.



"Florence is a force. We are so grateful she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," she said. "I can't say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing.



"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."



Olivia and Harry also kept the focus on the film rather than their relationship as they never stood next to each other for photos and were seated on either side of Chris during the premiere.