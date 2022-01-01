Two Door Cinema Club cancel tour as bassist faces surgery for 'incurable autoimmune disease'

Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their tour as Kevin Baird battles an "incurable autoimmune disease".

The 'Sleep Alone' band won't be performing their upcoming European headline tour due to the health of their bassist, who had been receiving treatment for the illness.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, he said: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease and have been receiving treatment for this by the incredible NHS.

"I’ve loved every second of playing shows again this summer, especially after such a long time away but the harsh reality is that it’s been really hard on my body.

"I've been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this b****** of a disease and after a lot of long chats with my doctor we've

decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable.

"I'm scheduled to have the operation in a few weeks so I'm really sorry to have to tell you we're going to have to cancel our EU tour in September/October."

The musician added that his current medical advice is to "wait and see how recovery goes" after the operation before making a decision on shows later in 2022.

He continued: "We will of course keep you guys updated as to whether the North American tour will proceed, as soon as we know, you'll know.

"I know this is far from ideal and we're so sad we won't be able to make these EU shows happen, we've been so looking forward to seeing you after so long!"

Kevin also thanked the NHS and his bandmates Alex Timble and Sam Halliday, as well as the fans for their support.

He said: "I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS for taking such good care of me, thank you to Sam and Alex for their support an understanding but mainly thanks to all of you for being the best fans in the world."