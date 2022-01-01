Michael Bublé could have been 'bigger star' if he didn't start a family

Michael Bublé believes he could have been even more successful if he didn't start a family.

The Canadian singer married Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato in 2011, with the couple sharing four children - Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and newborn baby Cielo.

But in an interview for The Gaby Roslin Podcast, Michael shared that he believes taking time out from his career to focus on his family has possibly been to the detriment of his music career.

"You know what's funny, you can't do both successfully. I don't think you can," he argued. "Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers. It's funny, if you talk to my manager, he's a beautiful guy but he's managed a lot of big careers, he'd say flat out, 'If Bublé didn't get married and have those kids he'd be a bigger star, easily, truthfully.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Michael insisted that he always puts spending time with his wife and children first, even if it means he can't tour as much.

"My manager always says to me, 'It isn't tough to make the decisions kid, it's tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike? If you put your family first it's going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?'" the 46-year-old recalled. "And, of course, for me it sucks because, of course, I'm telling you here that I'm thinking about it all the time and I'm sitting in bed thinking, 'Oh damn.'"