Yungblud on course to claim second UK Number 1 album

YUNGBLUD could claim his second UK Number 1 album with his self-titled third studio LP, as he leads the charge midweek.



The Doncaster-born rocker, real name Dominic Harrison, is currently tracking for the Official Albums Chart top spot with YUNGBLUD, as five other new releases also eye Top 10 debuts this week. To date, YUNGBLUD has scored two Top 10 records; 2019’s The Underrated Youth (6) and 2020 release Weird! (1).



The last time YUNGBLUD topped the Official Albums Chart, he had a seriously unique way of celebrating; melting his Official Albums Chart Number 1 trophy down to make 150 bespoke safety pins, which he gave out to fans. What surprise could YUNGBLUD have up his sleeve for his second UK Number 1 album? Only time will tell...



American thrash metal outfit Megadeth are set to score a career best this week with sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! tracking for Number 2 midweek. The record could prove the first UK Top 10 release for the group in 28 years since 1994’s Youthanasia (6). Comprised of Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren, the band boast 11 UK Top 40 albums across a career spanning nearly 40 years.



Midpoint, the third studio album from Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, eyes a Number 3 debut this week. The singer-songwriter’s third LP, it looks set to become his third solo Top 10 album and tenth overall.



Legendary former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett could see a Top 5 debut with Genesis Revisited Live – Seconds Out & More this week (4). The 72-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer has previously enjoyed 12 UK Top 40 albums; the last being 2021’s Surrender of Silence.



Madonna’s remix compilation Finally Enough Love – 50 Number Ones looks set to return to the Top 10; jumping ten places following the release of its 3-CD format (8). Meanwhile, Tom Jones’ 41st studio album Surrounded By Time could become the Welsh icon’s 19th UK Top 10 album to date (9).



Elsewhere, Anglo-French pop group Stereolab’s Pulse Of The Early Brain – Switched On could become their fifth UK Top 40 LP (15), and first in 25 years. The band last enjoyed Top 40 success with 1997 release Dots and Loops (19).



Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt eyes her second Top 20 album to date with Älskar (16), while Roxy Music’s career-spanning The Best Of collection looks set to re-enter the Top 20 following a vinyl reissue (18). The collection originally peaked at Number 12 upon its release in 2001.



Foo Fighters’ Best Of You - Greatest Hits vaults 30 places at the midweek mark (32), following the group’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The concert saw frontman Dave Grohl and co. honour their late bandmate, who passed away earlier this year aged 50. The hits collection peaked at Number 4 upon its original release in 2004.



Missouri-formed rock group King’s X aim for a career best this week, with 13th studio LP Three Sides Of One on course to become their first-ever UK Top 40 album (35).



And finally, Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl – The Highlights, companion album to her Netflix documentary of the same name, looks set to become the country music icon’s sixth UK Top 40 record overall (36).