'Back in the Saddle' Aerosmith play first gig post-pandemic

Aerosmith returned to the stage on Sunday night (04.09.22) for the first time post-pandemic.

Steven Tyler and co last performed as part of their 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas residency in February 2020, right before touring was put on ice amid the COVID-19 crisis.

And the 'Back in the Saddle' rockers were on top form as they played a 19-song set - including the classics 'Walk This Way', 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' and 'Love in an Elevator' - at the Maine Savings Ampitheater in Bangor, Maine.

Guitarist Joe Perry, 71, declared: "This is our first f*****' gig in two and a half years."

He quipped: "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix."

It also marked the first show since Steven's latest stint in rehab, which forced the group to cancel the first few dates of their residency in June and July.

The 'Dream On' singer voluntarily entered a treatment facility in May after relapsing on pain pills.

In a July update, a representative for the star said: "He's doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

The 74-year-old singer turned to the pills after undergoing foot surgery and his relapse.

The band said in a statement in May: "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered treatment to concentrate on his health and recovery.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

Steven has battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, and he previously confessed that his life spiralled out of control amid his health struggles.

The 'Walk This Way' hitmaker explained: "I have an addictive personality, so I found certain drugs I loved and didn’t stop to the point of hurting my children, hurting my life, hurting my family, hurting my band.

"There was a point where I didn’t have a band and I didn’t care."

Aerosmith are next headed to Boston on September 8, before resuming their residency on September 14.

Aerosmith's Bangor setlist:

1. 'Back in the Saddle'

2. 'Same Old Song and Dance'

3. 'Rag Doll'

4. 'Mama Kin'

5. 'Remember (Walking in the Sand)'

6. 'Stop Messin' Around'

7. 'Hangman Jury'

8. 'Seasons of Wither'

9. 'Livin on the Edge'

10. 'Full Circle'

11. 'Cryin'

12. 'The Other Side'

13. 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

14. 'Love in an Elevator'

15. 'Sweet Emotion'

16. 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)'

17. 'Dream On'

18. 'Walk This Way'

19. 'Big Ten Inch Record'