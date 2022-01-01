Kanye West reveals his favourite song from Beyoncé's Renaissance

Kanye West has revealed his "favourite song" on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'.



The rap legend has been sharing some of his favourite tunes with his 17 million Instagram followers, including the track 'Church Girl' on the 'Halo hitmaker's latest LP.



He captioned a screenshot of the song on a streaming service: "Favorite song on Beyoncé album."



The 'Stronger' hitmaker previously appeared alongside the former Destiny's Child star and her rapper husband Jay-Z on 2011's 'Lift Off'.



The 45-year-old star also hailed DJ Khaled's star-studded 'God Did' joint "song of the year" with his own track 'Wait 4 U' with Drake and Future.



He wrote: “Song of the year next to Wait For You."



The track features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy.



The praise comes after John spoke of the "strain" placed on his relationship with Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - over their differing political views.



Elsewhere, Ye dubbed WizKid's 'Essence', featuring Justin Bieber and Tems, the “best song in the history of music to date.”



The 'Good Morning' star has been very vocal on social media over the past few days.



He also lashed out at the "crazy" people who don't understand him.



Kanye shared a message on Instagram, insisting he "won't back down" from his strong opinions on his children's schooling or his businesses, just days after he posted and deleted a string of messages about his former wife Kim Kardashian and her family.



He wrote: "Here is the through line. Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead me not having a say on where my children go to school.



"Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I won't back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."



The message came after Kanye posted a series of messages online which appeared to be part of a disagreement with Kim over where to send their four children - North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three - to school with Kanye suggesting he wanted the kids to attend the institution he founded, the Donda Academy.



In one of the notes posted online, Kanye wrote: "It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."