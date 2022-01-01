Adele 'pleased as punch' to win Emmy for One Night Only special

Adele was thrilled to win a Creative Arts Emmy for her Adele One Night Only special over the weekend.



The British singer won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) prize at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend, and on Sunday, she shared two selfies with the latest addition to her award collection.



"B**ody hell I'm pleased as punch! Thank you (producer) @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!" she reacted in the caption. "Thank you so much @televisionacad , I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees."



With her Emmys win, Adele is now only a Tony Award away from reaching the coveted EGOT status - as she has one Oscar and 15 Grammys already under her belt.



She joked about her new status in the caption, writing, "Trust me to officially have an EGO," with a laughing emoji.



Adele One Night Only aired in November and featured the Hello singer performing 10 songs - including four from her latest album 30 - in front of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She was also interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.



The special won all of the five awards it was nominated for at the Creative Arts Emmy over the weekend, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and technical prizes for lighting design, sound mixing and camerawork.