Kelly Clarkson reflects on how American Idol 'forever changed' her life in 20th anniversary post

Kelly Clarkson has reflected on how winning American Idol 20 years ago "forever changed the course of (her) life".



The Since U Been Gone singer took to Instagram on Sunday to write a lengthy post in which she reflected on how her life changed forever after she became the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002.



"(Twenty) years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," Kelly began.



"The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me. We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become my family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."



Since she found fame in 2002, Kelly has won three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards, as well as five Daytime Emmys for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.



Concluding her post, she wrote, "Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"