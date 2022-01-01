Yungblud's next album features 'a lot more synths'

Yungblud's next album is synth-heavy.

The 'Funeral' rocker is already working on his fourth record, the follow-up to last week's self-titled LP, and it's influenced by synth pioneers Joy Division and post-punk icons The Smiths.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's WIRED column, Yungblud - whose real name is Dom Harrison - said: “I’ve already started on album four which has a lot more synths, it’s very Joy Division with a bit of The Smiths, definitely more in that direction.

“That’s where I’m going because album four is very much with ambition to headline festivals all over the world.”

The 25-year-old musician's latest LP is deeply personal, hence being named 'YUNGBLUD'.

He explained: “In the past my music has been an uncensored representation of the f****** world and what I believe about the world, even if I disagree with myself later.

“It’s always about that person’s story, sexuality, politics, Brexit etc.

“This album is very much about the ‘I.’

“‘I think I’m going mad.'

‘I’ve been dancing at the funeral.’

“And it’s allowing people to put those words in their mouths.”

The 'Fleabag' star - who is set to play three legendary Los Angeles venues in one night on September 8 for the 'YUNGBLUD: Occupy The Strip' event - recently insisted he wishes not to be "defined" as he compared himself to the likes of the late, great David Bowie and Lady Gaga.

He said: “I’ve heard, ‘Yungblud’s saving rock music, Yungblud is a punk and Yungblud is a queer icon’.

“Well, I’m not. I’m just f****** me. Like David Bowie and Lady Gaga, I can’t be defined. Yungblud is about freedom and I am finally free after making this album.”